M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 790.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $161,974,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 37.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($152.62) to £125 ($144.53) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.