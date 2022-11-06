MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,055 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Avient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Trading Up 2.3 %

AVNT opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

