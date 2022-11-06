MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OMC opened at $72.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

