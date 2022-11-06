M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.5 %

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

NYSE OSK opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.