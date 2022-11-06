M&T Bank Corp Buys 8,136 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in IDEX by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in IDEX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $222.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.