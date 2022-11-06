M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 36,505.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,045 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552,879 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $78,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

