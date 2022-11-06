M&T Bank Corp Has $4.50 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,163 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

