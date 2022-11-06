Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,391 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

