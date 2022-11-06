M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TDY opened at $395.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.39 and a 200-day moving average of $384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

