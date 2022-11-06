M&T Bank Corp Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.