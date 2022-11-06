T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,546 shares of company stock worth $25,744,072 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.