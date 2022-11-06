M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.