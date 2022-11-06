M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

