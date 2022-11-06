Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRM opened at $49.41 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

