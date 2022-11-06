M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,498 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:HUBB opened at $237.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $242.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.
