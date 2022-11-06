M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,394 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.