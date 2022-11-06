M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,954 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $49,276,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 22.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 90,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Up 0.5 %
GSK opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.
GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
