969,763 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 969,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

IAU stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

