M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 20.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.9 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.