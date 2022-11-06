M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $593.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $603.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

