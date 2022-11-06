Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 74,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 100,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

TFC stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

