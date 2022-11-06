M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 485.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

