M&T Bank Corp Has $5.99 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 425.4% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 742.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

