Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,211.01 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,162.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,256.35.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.