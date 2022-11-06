M&T Bank Corp Buys 17,131 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

