M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,155 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

