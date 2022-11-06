Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 32,126 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,126 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $180.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $713.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

