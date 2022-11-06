Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,635,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

