Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 10,767 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $359.65 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.00.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

