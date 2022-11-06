Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

IBKR stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.