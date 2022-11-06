Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

