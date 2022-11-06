Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 18,337 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Price Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.