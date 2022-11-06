Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,385 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 2.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.