Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Datadog by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 260,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Datadog by 37,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.38 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

