Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 96,247 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 572.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -156.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

