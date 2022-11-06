Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,236 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

NOC opened at $522.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.01.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

