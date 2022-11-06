Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teradyne by 106.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 157,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81,295 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 28.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

