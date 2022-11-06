Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 197 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $938.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

