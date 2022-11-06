AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18,333.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 523.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,783 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 423.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,242 shares of company stock worth $8,406,008 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

