Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $294.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

