Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,471 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of VMware by 492.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $105,227,000 after buying an additional 768,105 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11,215.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 16,654.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $72,435,000 after buying an additional 631,711 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

