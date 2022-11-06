Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $325.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

