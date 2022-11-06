Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

