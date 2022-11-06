Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 106,200 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 3.2 %

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

