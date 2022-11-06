Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 211,549 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 1,028.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,549 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Par Pacific worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,796,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 145.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.