Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

