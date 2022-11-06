Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 356,919 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 356,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

