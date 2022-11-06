Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 235.9% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 190,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 133,694 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after acquiring an additional 104,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

