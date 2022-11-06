Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 541,113 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 541,113 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 206,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 532,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

