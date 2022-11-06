Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,223 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $740.21 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $764.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $699.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.14.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

